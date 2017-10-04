By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo: Alex Iwobi’s father Chuka has explained why his son missed Tuesday’s Super Eagles training session here in Uyo ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Arsenal star Iwobi was one of only five players who missed the team’s first session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday.

Iwobi arrived on Tuesday but could not participate in the session, which had 20 players in attendance, but he was involved in the evening session on Wednesday.

“Arsenal played a game on Sunday and the way it works at Arsenal is you have media obligations and then the warm down,” Iwobi senior explained to Completesportsnigeria.com as his son trained with 24 other Super Eagles players as it drizzled on Wednesday .

“It was an early kick-off but then you’ve got the media, the warm down and it was practically impossible to head off straight to the airport. He could also have cramp.”

Iwobi senior insists he has trained his son not to take his duties lightly.

He added: “Alex is a very disciplined young man and I’d be the last person to encourage him to disobey camp rules.

“If Arsenal had played on Saturday, Alex would have been here by Monday and he’d have taken part in training. It was logistically impossible for him to have got here by Monday. I left London with him on Monday for Abuja and we left immediately for Uyo. We got to Uyo as soon as possible; there was to resting in Abuja or anything. We spoke with the team officials about the situation and they agreed with us.”

Iwobi, who scored against Zambia in the reverse fixture in Ndola, was fully involved in Tuesday’s training, which started at 5pm.

Read Also: Ezenwa Hopes To Retain Role In Eagles Starting Line-up Vs Zambia

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.