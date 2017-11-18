Iwobi Delighted With Arsenal’s ‘Big Win’ Over Tottenham

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has expressed happiness over his team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez proved amid the uncertainty over their futures that they remain Arsenal’s star performers with match-winning displays in the match that helped the Gunners to move up in the Premier League table.

Iwobi who scored a brace against Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Russia, described the victory as a big win for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Nigeria defeated Argentina 4-2 in the Tuesday’s game.

The Super Eagles forward who replaced Mesut Oezil in 84th minute would have put his name on the scorer’s sheet shortly after he was introduced but he missed a goal off a shot from outside the box.

“Come On You Gunners 💪🏽. Big Match and Big Win Today !! 🔴🔴 #ForTheFans #BIG17,” he tweeted after the match.

