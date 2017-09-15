Iwobi Delighted With Arsenal’s Europa League Win Vs Cologne

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has expressed his delight after Arsenal kicked off their 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League Group H opener with a 3-1 comeback win against Bundesliga side FC Cologne on Thursday night, Complesportsnigeria.com report’s.

Cologne took a shock lead in the ninth minute through Jhon Cordoba after a poor clearance by David Ospina.

But three second half goals from substitute Sead Kolasinac, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin in the 49th, 67th and 82nd minutes respectively, secured the win for Arsenal.

Iwobi who had been out with an injury which saw him miss the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifiers double-header against Cameroon, made a return to Arsenal’s first eleven. He was later replaced by Jack Wilshere on 68 minutes.

Reacting to the win, Iwobi took to his verified Twitter handle to show his happiness with the win.

“Nice Way To Start Our Europa League Campaign With A Win,” Iwobi Tweeted.

Up next for Arsenal is the London derby against Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.