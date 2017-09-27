Iwobi Out Of Arsenal’s Europa League Match, Doubtful For Zambia Clash

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr may once again be forced to recall one of his standby players after it was revealed that Alex Iwobi is struggling with a muscle strain.

Nigeria face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo on October 7.

Standard Sport reported on Wednesday that Iwobi did not train on Wednesday and did not travel with the Arsenal squad that will face Bate Borisov in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie.

Iwobi was injured and missed Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in early September with Aaron Samuel drafted in to replace the Arsenal star who scored in the reverse fixture in Ndola.

The same injury has returned and Iwobi no faces a race to be fit for next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Zambia in which a win will guarantee the Super Eagles a place in Russia.

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points to Zambia’s seven, while Algeria and Cameroon are out of the race.

