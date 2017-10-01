Iwobi Fires Zambia Warning With Arsenal Goal Vs Brighton

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi underlined his recovery from a muscle strain as he scored his first English Premier League goal for Arsenal this season in a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Nigerian international, who was a major doubt for the Gunners clash, finished off a backheeled assist from Alexis Sanchez in the 56th minute after Nacho Monreal had shot Arsenal into the lead in the 16th minute.

The ensures that Arsenal are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, including wins in the last four.

This win over newly-promoted Brighton gave Arsene Wenger victory over the 45th different team in the Premier League, overtaking the mark he had shared with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Brighton started well with neat passing but Alexandre Lacazette hit the post in the second minute and Sanchez could not tap in the rebound.

Brighton’s Solly March also hit the post in the first-half after a short free kick.

Arsenal then took the lead after 16 minutes after a goalmouth scramble. Granit Xhaka’s free-kick was nodded back by Lacazette and although Shane Duffy cleared Shkodran Mustafi’s shot off the line, Monreal slotted home the rebound for only his second Premier League goal since 2013.

Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan made a fine save with his foot from Aaron Ramsey and Lewis Dunk and March cleared off the line before Iwobi scored the second after 56 minutes after a touch of Sanchez magic opened up the Brighton defence.

Iwobi had been a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia billed for Saturday, but he now looks ready to return after missing the fixtures against Cameroon in early September through injury.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.