Iwobi: My Goal Perfect For Nigeria’s Independence Day, Sanchez Is Incredible

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has described his goal for Arsenal on Sunday as fitting on the day Nigeria is celebrating its 57th Independence Day.

Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Arsenal defeated Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on the 57th anniversary of his country’s independence from British rule.

He also praised Alexis Sanchez who set him up with a backheeled assist.

“3 Points, Clean Sheet And A Goal ⚽️ Perfect Way To Celebrate Independence Day 🇳🇬❤️#BIG17,” He tweeted on Sunday.

“It was a great team play. I didn’t think Alexis would find me but it shows the skill he has,” He told the BBC.

“He (Sanchez) is capable of doing anything. To have eyes in the back of his head and back-heel to me was amazing.”

Iwobi added that Arsenal made their 2-0 win over Brighton look so easy.

“I wouldn’t say it was comfortable but we made it as easy as we could. It is always good to win the game and come away with a clean sheet,” Iwobi told BT Sport.

Iwobi, who has been named in Nigeria’s squad to face Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier, is expected to arrive at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo on Monday.

