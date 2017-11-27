Iwobi Hails Arsenal’s Patience In Win At Burnley

By Johnny Edward: Alex Iwobi has attributed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday at the Turf Moor to their mental toughness, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi who made his seventh English Premier League appearance for the Gunners in the encounter was subbed off for Jack Wilshere in the 66th minute as Arsenal grabbed a late winner in the 90th minute.

Alexis Sanchez scored from the spot after Aaron Ramsey was pushed by James Tarkowski in the box.

Iwobi tweeted through his official handle after the game: “Tough game away from home, but we dug deep till the final whistle. Another 3 Points, thanks for your support.”

Iwobi has not scored for Arsenal in his last six appearances.

The Nigeria international is expected to feature for Arsenal when they host Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

