Iwobi Hails Impressive Arsenal Despite Man City Defeat

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has stated that Arsenal were outstanding despite losing 3-1 to Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad.

After going down 2-0 following goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero (penalty), Arsenal looked to be mounting a comeback pressure on City when Alexandre Lacazette scored to make it 2-1 for the Gunners. But Gabriel Jesus added the third to kill the contest.

The win means Manchester City remain unbeaten after 11 games (10 wins, one draw).

“We were pushing to get the equaliser, but unfortunately, the referee wasn’t able to see that it was offside,” Iwobi who was in action from the start of the game told Arsenal.com.

“There’s nothing that you can do, we just have to move on to the next game.

“Maybe we weren’t composing ourselves like we were in the first 10 or 15 minutes. Man City are a very good team and you have to give credit to them, but I believe the result doesn’t show how well we did.

“We had an extra attacking player going forward but at the end of the day we set up very well to play against City and we were just unfortunate. Maybe if he’d started on the wing it would have been different, but it is what it is.”

Iwobi is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles against Algeria in their final Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine on November 10.

