Iwobi: I’d Love To Convince Abraham To Make Nigeria Switch

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is ready to convince Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Abraham has been courted by the Nigerian Football Federation to make a switch to the Super Eagles but the 19-year-old still representing England at the U-21 level is yet agree to the switch, even publicly rebutting his parent’s country of birth’s advances.

Iwobi who also made an international switch from England in 2015 admitted in an interview with Completesportsnigeria.com that he understands the difficulty Abraham may face in making a decision.

“Obviously it’s going to be difficult when you’re playing in your comfort zone, representing England,” Iwobi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Some of these players have been raised up in England and they play for England. So that’s all they know.

“If I get through to him I could talk to him but at the end of the day it’s not my decision; it’s for him to decide.

“However for me switching, and Ola Aina as well it’s been great. Nigerians are very welcoming and you will enjoy your time. Personally I’d advice Abraham and others to switch because they will enjoy their time playing for Nigeria.”

Iwobi came off the substitutes bench to score Nigeria’s only goal against Zambia on Saturday to secure a berth in next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.