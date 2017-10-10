Iwobi: I’d Love To Convince Abraham To Make Nigeria Switch

20

Iwobi: I’d Love To Convince Abraham To Make Nigeria Switch

By Johnny Edward:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is ready to convince Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Abraham has been courted by the Nigerian Football Federation to make a switch to the Super Eagles but the 19-year-old still representing England at the U-21 level is yet agree to the switch, even publicly rebutting his parent’s country of birth’s advances.

Iwobi who also made an international switch from England in 2015 admitted in an interview with Completesportsnigeria.com that he understands the difficulty Abraham may face in making a decision.

“Obviously it’s going to be difficult when you’re playing in your comfort zone, representing England,” Iwobi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Some of these players have been raised up in England and they play for England. So that’s all they know.

“If I get through to him I could talk to him but at the end of the day it’s not my decision; it’s for him to decide.

“However for me switching, and Ola Aina as well it’s been great. Nigerians are very welcoming and you will enjoy your time. Personally I’d advice Abraham and others to switch because they will enjoy their time playing for Nigeria.”

Iwobi came off the substitutes bench to score Nigeria’s only goal against Zambia on Saturday to secure a berth in next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Alhassan Tanko Musa 2 hours

    Alex Iwobi please save yourself the headache. He his not worth the “wahala”…

    Reply
  • Norbert Chidi 2 hours

    forget about him, we have qualities too

    Reply
  • Gbenga Taiwo 2 hours

    If Alex Iwobi,Ola Aina and Vict0r M0ses c0nvince him…! Think he’ll have a change of heart.

    Reply
  • Uzoma Chima 2 hours

    Leave him
    E go b like film for e eye when England go use am only once

    Reply
  • Obanta Ushie 1 hour

    No need.

    Reply
  • Rothymy Johnson 1 hour

    maybe

    Reply
  • Emmanuel M Onwuka 1 hour

    Dear Iwobi. I don’t think he is better than ighalo,Obafemi martins, iheanacho nor onyekure. So please don’t convince him

    Reply
  • Usman Isah 1 hour

    Is nt even better dan Igahlo Kelechi Ehinacho

    Reply
  • Adeniji Adewale 1 hour

    Is dis guy d best premier league player?? Pls forget him we have beta players dan him

    Reply
  • Yomi Adelaja 1 hour

    No need to convince him he needs to convince us.

    Reply
  • Samuel Milan Simeon 1 hour

    Is not better than ighalo or iheanacho but we need him, his still young

    Reply
  • Oliver RockSteady Chidi 1 hour

    Try pls!

    Reply
  • Spencer Obi 1 hour

    Just leave him. His case will soon be like that of John Fashanu, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Jordan Ibe and co. who have become use and dump

    Reply
  • Godwin Ekpenyong 1 hour

    Instead of Tammy, go convince Dele Ali

    Reply
  • Maximus 6 mins

    He is very much worth the wahala. We need the best. There’s a piece missing in that forward line. Tammy might just be it. So if we can get him to play for us it would juice things up. Making a switch ain’t gonna be easy. Iwobi sure understands.

    Reply
  • Ugoh Chuks 1 hour

    No need of convincing him after denying and rebuffing claim made by NFF president(Pinnick) nigeria is biqqer than any Player, if he wishes to represent 9ja afterwards, he should wait for another train/time, maybe after 2018 W/cup.
    Jordan Ibe is still on the corridor pleading to be invited again. Time waits for no man.

    Reply
  • Olorunshola Mawzis 1 hour

    We dont want again
    Just leave him, he made his choice so respect dah
    Ah pray he he doesn’t regret it, buh ah doubt he won’t….

    Reply
  • Malam Hassan Taoheed 59 mins

    Let wait and see how things goes on

    Reply
  • Chukuwnwike Onwodi 57 mins

    All of u have spoken well but I think the boy also knows that if he change to nigeria citizenship now he may not make the team going to World Cup.where he has made a mistake is for him to openly reject nigeria.

    Reply

