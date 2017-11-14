Iwobi, Iheanacho On Target As Super Eagles Stun Argentina

By James Agberebi:

The Super Eagles came from 2-0 down to beat Argentina 4-2 in Tuesday’s international friendly game in Krasnodar, Russia.

A brace from Alex Iwobi and a goal each from debutant Bryan Idowu, who came on as a substitute, and Kelechi Iheanacho, who also bagged two assists, secured the impressive win for the Eagles.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero were the scorers for Argentina who had the upper hand in the first half.

Young Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho also made his debut for the Eagles.

The win is Nigeria’s second in eight meetings against Argentina who have five wins.

Argentina had the first chance in the fifth minute through Paulo Dybala but he was charged down by the Nigerian defence, preventing him from having a clean strike.

In the 21st minute, Angel Di Maria burst towards the Nigerian box but William Troost-Ekong made a timely block.

A minute later, SergioAguero should have opened the scoring but he was closed down.

Argentina’s pressure eventually paid off through Banega who curled in a superb free-kick after Akpeyi’s error. The Chippa United goalkeeper dropped the ball without pressure outside the Nigeria box and picked it up again still outside the box with Aguero bearing down on him, therefore giving away a needless free-kick in a dangerous area.

Akpeyi made up for his earlier error as he came out quickly to block a goal-bound shot following a breakaway by the Argentines, who were having the upper hand at that point.

In the 36th minute, Argentina doubled their lead after Aguero finished off a quick counter.

With just one minute left in the first half Iheanacho pulled a goal back for the Super Eagles with a brilliant free-kick which went over the Argentina wall.

The Eagles almost equalised in added time but Wilfred Ndidi’s low left-foot shot was well saved by the Argentine keeper Agustin Marchesin.

The Super Eagles were back on level terms in the 52nd minute as Iwobi hit a low shot into the bottom right corner off Iheanacho’s pass.

Two minutes later, Idowu made it 3-2 for the Eagles off another assist from Iheanacho.

In the 68th minute Argentina should have equalised but Enzo Perez’s header went just wide off target.

The Eagles went 4-2 up on 74 minutes through Iwobi for his second of the game off substitute Ahmed Musa’s pass as he nutmegged Javier Maschero before shooting past the prone Marchesin.

Ndidi should have extended the Eagles’ lead from a corner only to see his effort go wide.

Argentina won a free-kick in a good position but substitute goalkeeper Francis Uzoho held his attempt well.

Uzoho was called to action on 84 minutes as he leaped to palm a goal bound header over the bar.

With one minute left Argentina got a free-kick but Banega hit his effort way over the bar.

