Iwobi On Late As Arsenal Outclass Tottenham

By Adeboye Amosu

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi made a cameo appearance as Arsenal recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Iwobi who scored a brace in Nigeria’s 4-2 victory over Argentina on Tuesday came on in place of Mezut Ozil in the 83rd minute.

It was the sixth Premier League appearance for the winger who came close to scoring in added time.

Arsenal scored the first goal courtesy of a brilliant header from Shkodran Mustafi on 36 minutes, while Sanchez added the second four minutes before the break.

The hosts carved out the first real chance of the game with Frenchman Alexander Lacazette blazing over after being teed up by Alexis Sanchez. Tottenham responded almost immediately with Harry Kane going close at the other end.

Arsenal make the breakthrough in the 36th minute as Mustafi nodded home Mezut Ozil’s free kick into the top corner.

The Gunners piled on the pressure despite going into the lead and got their second goal through Sanchez who smashed the ball home after Lacazette had delivered a low cross to him.

The second half started in the same frenetic fashion like the first half with both sides probing and looking to score.

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, made the first change in the 61st minute removing Moussa Dembele for Harry Winks.

The change did not have any desired effect in the game with Pochettino altering his line-up 10 minutes later by taking off Dele Ali and Harry Kane for Heung Son and Fernando Llorente.

Ozil came close to increasing Arsenal’s lead 15 minutes from time but his effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Petr Cech also denied Eric Dier 10 minutes from time, while Sanchez’s effory was saved by Lloris in added time.

