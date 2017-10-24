Iwobi Returns As Youngster Nketiah Sends Arsenal Into Carabao Cup Q/Finals

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi returned to first team action as Arsenal came from behind to beat Championship side Norwich City 2-1 after extra-time in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The star for Arsenal was 18-year-old forward Edward Nketiah who came off the bench to score Arsenal’s two goals.

Iwobi later went off for Joshua Da Silva while Chuba Akpom replaced Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Norwich took the lead in the 37th minute after Josh Murphy raced onto a through pass before chipping Arsenal keeper Matt Macey.

With five minutes remaining Nketiah equalised for Arsenal as he finished off a flick from a corner.

And six minutes into extra-time Nketiah got his second goal as he headed in from a corner to put Arsenal 2-1 ahead.

