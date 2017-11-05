Iwobi Returns As Leaders Man City Outscore Arsenal

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi made a return to the starting line-up for Arsenal as they lost 3-1 to Manchester City in English Premier League on Sunday.

The game was Iwobi’s fifth English Premier League appearance this season, having missed Arsenal’s last two EPL games.

It was Arsenal’s tenth league defeat in 2017 and their fourth this season.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and substitute Gabriel Jesus maintained Manchester City’s unbearen run this season in all competitions and also took their goal tally this season to 53 so far.

City now have 31 points from 11 games.

The game was evenly balanced at the start but Manchester City created more chances to open scoring in the first half.

Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and David Silva had City’s best chances in the opening 10 minutes but it was Kevin De Bruyne who fired in the opener for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City maintained their dominance with De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva stringing neat passes to seal the half at 1-0.

In the second half, the hosts continued from where they left off from with Arsenal still on the back foot.

Manchester City doubled their lead through Aguero in the 50th minute from the penalty after Sterling was brought down in the box by Nacho Monreal who was yellow carded by the referee.

Alexander Lacazette came off the substitutes bench for Francis Coquelin in the 56th minute and 10 minutes later the Frenchman pulled a goal back for Arsenal after a lovely pass from Aaron Ramsey.

It was Lacazette’s sixth goal in 12 appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal grew in confidence following the goal but the Gunners were brought back to earth with Jesus scoring Manchester City third goal from a slightly offside position.

