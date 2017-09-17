Iwobi Rues Arsenal’s One Point Feat From ‘Solid Performance’ At Chelsea

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has hailed Arsenal’s impressive showing in their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but expresses disappointment that The Gunners missed the three points with the 0-0 draw, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Iwobi made his first EPL start for Arsenal this season and gave a good account of himself before going out for Mohamed Elneny in the 80th minute.

Arsenal thought they had the breakthrough when Shkodran Mustafi headed in Granit Xhaka’s free-kick but it was flagged off for offside.

Chelsea had to play the remaining three minutes with 10 men following the sending off of David Luiz for a rough tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Looking back at the game, Iwobi described it as solid and expressed confidence that Arsenal will take positives from it.

“Solid Performance Away From Home Today! Disappointed Not To Take All Three Points, But We’ll Build On This,” Iwobi tweeted via his verified Twitter handle.