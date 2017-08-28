Iwobi Sad To Miss Nigeria Vs Cameroon, Backs Eagles For Victory

By James Agberebi:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has expressed his disappointment following the injury which has ruled him out of the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi was listed in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad for the double header against Cameroon but will now miss both ties due to injury.

Despite the injury, Iwobi has expressed his support for the Eagles while urging them to go all out for victory.

“Gutted I’ll Be Missing Our Games Due To Injury. I’m Behind The Boys. Thanks To Our Fans For Your Support! Let’s Do Nigeria Proud,” Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Iwobi featured in the Eagles’ opening group games against Zambia and Algeria and was on target against the former in a 2-1 win in Ndola.

The Eagles top Group B on six points, four points ahead of second place Cameroon who have two points.

In third position are Zambia on one point while Algeria are bottom on just one point.