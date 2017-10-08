Iwobi: Sanchez, Ozil Departure Will Set Arsenal Back

Nigeria’s attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi fears that Arsenal will face “a huge setback” should star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who are on the last years of their contracts decide not to extend and leave the club next year.

The contract of players will run out at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

“When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game or a season,” Iwobi whose goal on Saturday against Zambia qualified the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2018 World Cup in Russia told The Sun.

“They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.

“For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring. It will be great for them to stay. I’ve learnt a lot from them.

“Just the opportunity to even train with them has been amazing. They are two top-class players with great experience having played at the top level,” the former England youth international stressed.

