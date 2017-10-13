Iwobi ‘All Smiles And Ready To Sink Watford

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has expressed his readiness ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.Iwobi was Nigeria’s hero as he scored the only goal in their 1-0 win against Chipolopolo of Zambia last Saturday which sealed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Also, Iwobi netted the winner in the Gunners’ 2-0 home win against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.
“All Smiles And Ready For Another Big Game Tomorrow,” He wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Arsenal are currently fifth on 13 points in the league table, while Watford are eight on 12 points.
Read Also: Silva Warns Success To Behave Well Or Risk Watford CareerUncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS