History repeated itself at Turf Moor on Sunday as Alexis Sanchez scored a stoppage time penalty for Arsenal who defeated Burnley 1-0 in their Premier League clash.

James Tarkowski was punished for what the referee ruled as a push on Aaron Ramsey in the box in added time and Sanchez stepped up to score the winner.

It was the third time Arsenal recorded a victory over Burnley courtesy of a last minute goal. Arsenal had won both meetings with the Clarets last season courtesy of 90th-minute winners.

Alex Iwobi made his sixth English Premier League start for Arsenal who were stifled for the better part of the game at Turf Moor.

The Super Eagles star started in place of the ill Mesut Ozil.

The Nigerian winger, who has appeared eight times for the Gunners this season in the EPL, was replaced in the 66th minute by Jack Wilshere. Iwobi has not scored in his last six appearances for the club.

Both teams made a bright start to the game and Burnley had a chance in the 15th minute when Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson collected a pass from Jeffrey Hendrick and he skipped past Nacho Monreal before firing a thunderous strike which crashed the post.

In the second half, Arsenal began with more purpose with Sanchez and Iwobi linking up well to create opening for Alexandre Lacazette but Burnley were solid in breaking their attack.

In the 51st minute, Lacazette turned his marker well to his first attempt on goal but his strike was straight at Nick Pope in the Burnley goal, who made a comfortable save.

Gunners kept up the pressure and began to boss the game but Arsene Wenger’s men lacked the final final ball until the last-gasp drama.

