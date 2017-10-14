Iwobi: I Still Enjoy Good Advice From Henry

Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, has has revealed that The Gunners legend, ‎Thierry Henry, still offers him support and advice.

Arsenal’s record goalscorer Henry worked at the Gunners’ academy for a period of time before joining Belgium as one of Roberto Martinez’s assistants last summer.

Iwobi has become a key figure at Arsenal since graduating from the academy and breaking into the first-team in 2015.

When asked to name his all-time favourite Arsenal player, Iwobi said “Thierry Henry, defo,” the young Nigeria international told Four Four Two.

“The goals he got, the player he was – and he still advises me today, so definitely Henry.”

Iwobi would tip his close friend, Chuba Akpom, to break into the Arsenal first team when asked who among the club’s other academy products could fully progress into the main team.

“I don’t know who to expect because you never know who is going to come through, but I would say Chuba Akpom,’ he added.

Iwobi hopes to help Arsenal continue their impressive run in the Premier League when they travel to Watford on Saturday.

The Gunners have won three of their last four league fixtures to move up to fifth but face a Watford side who have lost just once this season.

The 21-year-old was on target in Arsenal’s 2-0 home win against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.

Iwobi wwas also the hero for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as his goal secured a 1-0 win against Zambia on October 7, and qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

