Iwobi Targets Top Four EPL Finish With Arsenal

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles hero Alex Iwobi hopes Arsenal will be consistent enough this season to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Arsenal failed to finish in the top four last season, the first time since Arsene Wenger took over as manager in 1996.

After an unimpressive campaign, Arsenal ended up in fifth place, thereby ending up in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal are currently fifth on 13 points, six points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the league table.

Speaking on Arsenal’s target for this season, Iwobi whose goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Zambia last Saturday secured the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket, stated that missing this season’s UEFA Champions League was frustrating.

“We have to be consistent, to end up in the top four, top six,” Iwobi told The Sun.

“Hopefully top four because we are disappointed not to be in the Champions League. So we have to be consistent and do well. We’ll see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Iwobi is expected to return to action for Arsenal after the international break when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the league on Saturday.

He was on target in Arsenal’s 2-0 home win against newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.

