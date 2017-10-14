Iyenemi: Eagles Won’t Avoid Tough Russia 2018 Opponents, Need Top Friendlies To Prepare

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Former Nigeria defender, Furo Iyenemi, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure that the Super Eagles play top class opponents in friendlies ahead of their 2018 World Cup campaign , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that the team will play some friendly matches before the Mundial.

“We need top class friendly matches before the World Cup, not just any team, but some of the very best,” Iyenemi, a former Sion of Switzerland and Royal Antwerp of Belgium defender told Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday from his base in Belgium.‎

“The NFF have been wonderful, very supportive to the team and that is heartwarming.

“They should just get top quality friendly matches and this team will be fine for the World Cup. They should also play some of the teams that did not qualify,” Iyenemi added.

The draw for the World Cup finals will hold on December 1 in Moscow.

Iyenemi who was part of the Eagles that won Silver at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and Nigeria U-23s that reached the quarter-finals of Sydney Olympics men’s football event, is not worried over the uncertainties surrounding the 2018 World Cup draw.

“There’s no need to be scared. Super Eagles will definitely get one of the seeded teams, so what we should focus on is good preparation,” Iyenemi concluded.

