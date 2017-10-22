Japanese Star Mizutani: How I Outclassed Aruna In ITTF World Cup Round Of 16

Japan’s Jun Mizutani has revealed how he overcame Nigeria table tennis star Aruna Quadri in their Round of 16 clash at the Liebherr 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

Mizutani, a silver and bronze medal winner at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, trounced Aruna four sets to nil (11-6, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7) to advance into the last eight.

Speaking to ittf.com, Mizutani said: “On Friday I watched several videos of Aruna Quadri and I noticed he does not like playing against a left-hand player.

“He also has problem with receiving service. I prepared for this against him and I used this against him. I knew that if I allowed him to play his forehand, it will be difficult for me to play against him. I just ensure I used my topspin very well to his backhand.”

Mizutani also stated that Aruna lacked technique in some aspect of his game.

He added:”I must also admit that he is a very strong player with a lot of power but less technique on short balls.”

Mizutani was however sent packing in the quarter-finals by Simon Gauzy of France who defeated him four sets to three (11-7, 6-11, 13-11, 11-13, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8).

