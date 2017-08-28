Joel Obi Named In Serie A Team Of The Week

By James Agberebi:
Nigeria and Torino midfielder Joel Obi has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week compiled by facts and statistics website whoscored.com on Monday.
Obi’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance in Torino’s 3-0 home win against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday.
Obi scored in the 88th minute to make it 3-0 after Andrea Belotti and Adem Ljajic had scored Torino’s first and second goals respectively.
It was Obi’s first goal of the new season after just two appearances.
Other players in the list include Juventus’ forward Paulo Dybala, Inter Milan duo Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, Algeria’s Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli and AC Milan’s Suso.
Serie A Team of the Week
GOALKEEPER
Christian Puggioni (Sampdoria)
DEFENDERS
Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino)
Alex Ferrari (Hellas Verona)
Arlind Ajeti (Crotone)
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli)
MIDFIELDERS
Suso (AC Milan)
Joel Obi (Torino)
Rolando Mandragora (Crotone)
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
STRIKERS
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan
COMMENTS
I once thought he’s the brother of Milel Obi….still not sure about it:/