Joshua: I Can Dominate Heavyweight Division For 10 Years

Nigerian-born British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, believes he can rule the division for a decade.

Joshua who is the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) champion will defend his world titles against Cameroon-born French boxer Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The unbeaten 28-year-old will face Takam in front of 78,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Speaking ahead of his title defence, Joshua believes he can enjoy a lengthy reign at the top, if he maintains his dedicated approach to the sport.

“I can’t be perfect. I am who I am,” Joshua told Sky Sports News during Friday’s press conference ahead of his fight with Takam.

“I have managed to become heavyweight champion of the world and who I am, I can present myself as the person I am today, with a project and vision of improving myself for the future.

“Providing I stay disciplined in my sport, you’ll hear of me for the next 10 years, and I’ll definitely progress as a person, and that’s what it’s about.

“This isn’t who I am today. I may make a mistake, but I’ll correct it in the future, and that’s what being a champion is about. If life was perfect and simple, people wouldn’t be able to relate to me.”

Joshua has won all 19 of his professional fights with all of them coming via knockouts.

