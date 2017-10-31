Joshua Hints At Possibility Of Fighting Fury

Anthony Joshua has revealed that his promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken to Tyson Fury about the possibility of the two fighting in the future.

Joshua retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) ‘super’ and International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight titles in Cardiff on Saturday night with a 10th-round stoppage win over Carlos Takam.

Speaking to Sky Sports News Joshua admitted he was keen to fight a fully-fit Fury, who must first wait for a ruling from UKAD on a suspected drugs ban.

“It’s Anthony Joshua versus the world right now, I have got to fight them all!, ” Joshua said.

“Eddie [Hearn] is right, as a promoter , it works well for him, it works well for me and I think it works well for people who want to watch me and Tyson Fury get it on.

“I wish him the best of luck with what he’s going through because we need to see him back in the ring.

“Eddie has been on the phone to Tyson, trying to make things happen and support his cause. This is a fight, down the line, that might happen.

“At the minute, the fighters who are closer on a championship level are the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder.”

Joshua however admitted he would like the freedom to fight whoever he and his management team like.

He added:”When I put myself in line to become a champion, there come obligations with it,” he added.

“If I have a voluntary, then I can fight with who my manager and promoter work with.

“If not, I have to fulfil my mandatories or, if I fight whoever I want to fight, I would have to give up the belts to be and then I can be a free man to do what I want.”

