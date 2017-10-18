Joshua Plans New Strategy To Beat Emergency Opponent Takam

Nigerian-born British world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua believes taking on Carlos Takam in his fifth world title fight on short notice will offer him an opportunity to show a different style in the ring.

Joshua, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight titles, will face Takam, who has stepped in for the injured Kubrat Pulev, at the the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on October 28.

Joshua had been preparing for a bout against Pulev who is a 6’4” boxer but will now face Takam who is 6’1”.

“Yes, of course, I want to show new skills. This what people will remember me for,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“What type of fighter was he? What do you know Guillermo Rigondeaux for? Phenomenal skills. I’m trying to display a few different things while I’m here, to add to my legacy.

“That would be great, wouldn’t it? But it’s not the reality, unfortunately. I will have to find different routes to beating everybody.”

Joshua, who has recorded 19 consecutive knockouts with only three opponents surviving beyond the third round also admitted that he got knocked down in round six during his bout with Wladimir Klitschko in April because he was tired.

“No,” he said, never losing eye contact. “I just got tired in the middle rounds. If I hadn’t had got tired, I would have got him out of there.”

