Joshua Tips Alvarez To Defeat Golovkin ‎In World Middleweight Title Fight

International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has tipped Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to defeat Gennady Golovkin in Saturday’s bout in Las Vegas.

Both boxers are fighting for the World Boxing Council (WBC), WBA, IBF and lineal middleweight titles at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez holds a record of 34 knockouts one defeat in 49 fights, while Golovkin has 33 knockout wins in 37 fights.

Joshua who is preparing for his fifth world title fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on October 28 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is convinced that Alvarez’s skill will be the difference in the bout.

“It took time for it to happen. We are looking forward to the bout.

Golovkin is a beast. I saw him against Carl Brooks, Daniel Jacobs and Daniel Geale, but Canelo is a great boxer and he is a power puncher as well,” Joshua told BBC Radio 5 live Boxing.

“Golovkin can win through that brute strength he has with just one punch but something tells me Canelo will win. He has the skill to land that one punch that can make the difference. Golovkin deserves the respect he gets because he’s got the same record Mike Tyson did. But if I were to choose who would win I will go with team Canelo.”

Joshua also revealed that he is looking forward to his first fight in the US against Deontay Wilder in the United States.

Wilder has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015, becoming the first American world heavyweight champion in nine years.

He said: “Going up against the ‘Alabama power’ Deontay Wilder in the States will be great.”

“The bout is coming at a stage I like and definitely we will see that I will be more developed as a fighter and as a person. The fight will definitely come at the right time. It’s a fight I’m really looking forward to.”