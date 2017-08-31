Journalist Salutes Complete Sports’ Unique Coverage Of Nigeria-Cameroon Clashes

Veteran Nigerian sports journalist, Everest Onyewuchi has hailed Complete Sports’ outstanding coverage of the long-anticipated two-legged Nigeria Vs Cameroon 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde.

Complete Sports’ Nurudeen Obalola is presently in Yaounde Cameroon reporting the pulse of that nation as their darling Indomitable Lions storm Uyo Nigeria for the first leg clash. He will stay put to welcome both teams in Yaounde!

In Uyo, Kayode Ogundare and photographer, Ganiyu Yusuf are on ground, reporting and showing in photos, all happening around the big occasion.

“Good journalism by Complete Communications Ltd; reporting from two extreme poles in Yaounde and Uyo for the big Russia 2018 World Cup double header between Nigeria and Cameron,” Onyewuchi, the former Daily Mirror Sports News Editor who has covered many international matches and tournaments in his illustrious career writes online in the feedback section of Completeaportsnigeria.com.

“Keep up the good top drawer journalism job. Sporting regards to oga Sunny (Ojeagbase), MD Alao, and everybody in the house.”