KAA Gent Reject CSKA Moscow’s £6m Bid For Esiti

By Johnny Edward:
 
Belgian side KAA Gent have rejected a £6m bid for Nigerian midfielder, Anderson Esiti, from Russian side CSKA Moscow, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.
 
Kuban Krassnodar also had a bid rejected for the player a close source also divulged.
 
The former Belgian champions are reportedly refused to negotiate Esiti’s exit as they are not sure they can find a good replacement for the 23 year old with only three days remaining in the summer’s transfer window.
 
However, Gent have placed an £8m price tag on the 23 year old to fend off interests for the combative midfielder.
 
Esiti made 37 appearances for Gent last season in all competitions and was yellow-carded ten times.
 
“There are lots of reasons why he is still there,” a competent source told Completesportsnigeria.com.
 
“The club obviously value him more than £6m, but the bone of contention is that they are not sure they can replace him with a player of his ability in 48 hours.”
 
Esiti has made two international appearances for the Super EAgles since he made his debut

