Kaka Supports Ikeme’s Leukaemia Fight With Signed Shirt, Message

By Adeboye Amosu: Former World Footballer of the Year and AC Milan superstar, Ricardo Kaka, has sent a signed hirt with a personal message to Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ikeme is currently undergoing treatment for acute leukaemia in the United Kingdom.

The Nigeria goalkeeper’s Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers expressed gratitude to the former Brazilian international for his magnanimity.

“Huge thanks to the legendary @KAKA who has sent a signed shirt with personal message to @Carl_Ikeme . And thanks to Wolves fans Nigel Worrall (in Florida) and Paul King ( closer to home!) for their efforts in helping arrange it. #TeamKemes 💪 @CureLeukaemia,” the club posted on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

The 31-year-old Ikeme returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis. He has not featured for Wolves this season as a result of his health challenges and has also missed all but one of Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures. Ikeme has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for the Wanderers.

