Kalu Raring To Score More Goals For Gent

By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward, Samuel Kalu, has stated that his target this season is to become more ambitious in front of goal, and score a lot more for his Belgian Jupiler League side, KAA Gent, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Kalu scored his fourth goal of the season after netting Gent’s second goal in their 3-0 away win against Lokeren in the Belgian top flight on Sunday.

He is currently joint top scorer with teammate Yuya Kubo.

Also in action for Gent was Moses Simon who made a return to action after recovering from injury.

Reacting to his goal over the weekend, Kalu says he hopes to replicate the same performance when Gent host Mouscron on Friday.

“Something like that gives me a good feeling,” Kalu told Gent’s official website about his goal.

“Last season I was more the man of the assists, but I have planned to try and add some goals this year.

“The top six is ​​getting closer, but we are doing everything step by step. We will do everything we can to keep the three points at home (against Mouscron).”

Read Also: Di Maria Scores As Awaziem Can’t Save Nantes From PSG Rout

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.