Kalu Uche Joins Indian Club Delhi Dynamos

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Former Super Eagles forward Kalu Uche has joined the Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos for an undisclosed fee.

The club took to their website on Thursday to announce their fourth foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

“I am happy to welcome Kalu to the Delhi Dynamos squad this year. Kalu brings a lot of experience to the team having played for Nigerian national team, has had over 175 appearances for Almeria, as well as having played in the ISL in 2015,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma told the club’s website.

“Kalu will bring toughness both mentally and physically to the team and I look forward to seeing him make a mark on the ISL this year.”

The 34-year-old started his career with Nigeria Professional footbFootball League club Enyimba International. He was in the Nigeria squad in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.

Kalu played in Wisla Krakow in Poland where he won the Polish Cup twice. Kalu later joined Almeria thereby helping them to achieve promotion to the Spanish top division.