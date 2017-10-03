Kalusha: Chipolopolo Can Beat ‘World Class Super Eagles’ ‎In Uyo

Zambianfootball.co.zm, the 1988 African Footballer of the year believes the Zambian strikers are strong enough to break the Super Eagles’ defence to win in Uyo and bag the vital three points. According to, the 1988 African Footballer of the year believes the Zambian strikers are strong enough to break the Super Eagles’ defence to win in Uyo and bag the vital three points.

this Saturday’s game,” Zambianfootball.co.zm quotes Kalusha as saying.‎ “I feel that Zambia has done exceptionally well especially in the last two games against Algeria. Last year’s match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium between the two sides and the result is now history and will not have an effect ingame,”Kalusha as saying.‎

“ This Saturday game will be a high-pressure match and I feel playing at home, Nigeria will be more under pressure. This can work to Zambia’s advantage. I have always had great respect for the Super Eagles and its array of world-class players but if there is a team that can beat Nigeria in Nigeria its Chipolopolo.

“This is a last throw of the dice. It is a must-win match. The team has done exceptionally well. The result against Algeria was a big psychological win and Zambia always rises to the occasion,when needed most. Notwithstanding , it is important to acknowledge the value of the Nigeria encounter and that it is the most important game Zambia will play in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.”

“A team needs to score a goal in any game and this team has potential goal-scorers. The young guns have brought a new dimension to the team. Never has the experience of goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, Stoppila Sunzu’s marshaling of the defensive line, Enock Mwepu emergence as a midfield brain with the finishing of Patson Daka upfront been required than in this crucial match.

“I expect a solid entertaining match with end to end action. If you look at all the African Groups in this WC FIFA 2018 qualifying series, coming into the last 2 games, each team is fighting for those important valuable points.”

The Chipolopolo bagged a 1-1 away draw agianst Cameroon, then defeated Algeria home and away to amass seven points in the Group B.

The Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in the first leg which was played on 9 October 2016. Gernot Rohr’s team then thrashed Cameroon 4-0 at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo and was held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde to top the Group with 10 points.