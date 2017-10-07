By James Agberebi: Zambia football legend, Kalusha Bwalya, has congratulated the Super Eagles following their qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alex Iwobi who came on in the second half was the hero as he finished off Shehu Abdullahi’s low cross.

The win means the Eagles have qualified for the World Cup even with a round of games remaining in Group B.

Reacting to the outcome of the game, Bwalya also hailed the Chipolopolo for their impressive performance.

“FullTime Nigeria 1-0 Chipolopolo. Well fought boys. Congrats to Nigeria World Cup qualifiers , Russia2018,” Bwalya tweeted on his verified Twitter handle immediately after the match.

