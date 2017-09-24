By James Agberebi:

Zambia football legend Kalusha Bwalya has congratulated former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh over his recent achievement with his Dutch second division club Fortuna Sittard, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Fortuna Sittard extended their impressive home record to eight straight wins following their 5-1 win against Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

An excited Oliseh took to his verified twitter handle to express his delight for the hard work of his coaching assistants, players and fans for the feat so far.

In response to Oliseh’s tweet, Bwalya also took to his Twitter handle to praise the former Super Eagles coach.

“You go coach! Keep up the good work,” Bwalya wrote on his handle.

Fortuna’s win against Jong AZ Alkmaar took them to second on 13 points in the league table, same points as leaders Jong Ajax who are only atop on better goals difference.

Oliseh and Bwalya confronted each other when the Super Eagles edged Zambia 2-1 in the final of the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

