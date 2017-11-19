Kane Declares It’s Spurs For Life, Wants To Retire At Tottenham

Speculations persist about reported interest from Real Madrid but England striker Harry Kane says he intends to spend his entire club career at Tottenham.

Spurs beat Madrid 3-1 in a Champions League group game last month to move to the top of their group but the European champions have continued to be linked with a move for Kane who’s scored 17 goals for club and country this season.

Kane is focused on Tottenham as he sees no reason why he should ever need to leave the London club.

“My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham,” the 24-year-old told Bild.

“We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we’re getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I’m happy.”

Kane has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons, leading to Madrid’s reported interest.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have swapped Spurs for the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years while ex-Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor also played on loan at the Santiago Bernabeau.

