Tottenham Hotspur defeated Huddersfield Town 4-0 in their English Premier League fixture at the John Smiths Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Kane (brace), Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko were on the scoresheet for the north London side.

Kane broke the deadlock in the ninth minute as he raced down with the ball from the middle of the park and dispatched the ball to the bottom right corner, Hudsersfield keeper Robert Green failing to cover the angle.

Spurs made it 2-0 with Davies passing the ball into an empty net in the 16th minute after a flowing counter-attack. The ball was sloppily cleared by Huddersfield’s Chris Lowe but it fell kindly to the left back for the simplest of touches.

Kane grabbed his brace in the 23rd minute as he evaded the challenges of two markers and curled a left footer to the far corner. The England striker who failed to score in August has now scored six goals in September.

Dele Alli’s attempt to add his name to the scoresheet did not quite come off as the ball hit the foot of the post with about half an hour played.

Huddersfield’s best chance in the first half came through striker Laurent Depoitre with a long range shot that saw the ball hit the woodwork and out of play.

Frenchman Sissoko was presented with a chance to score five minutes to the end of the match after Alli’s pass but his left-footed shot was too weak to trouble Green.

Kane was then substituted by Heung-Min Son three minutes to full time.

Sissoko then got his goal and Spurs’ fourth in the first minute of added time albeit the ball deflected off a Huddersfield defender.

The win takes Spurs up to third in the table with 14 points, two behind Manchester City and Manchester United who are yet to play.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.