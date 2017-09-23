Kane Hits Brace As 10-Man Tottenham Survive West Ham Scare

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur defeated West Ham United 3-2 in their keenly contested English Premier League meeting at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs’ hopes of winning last season’s title were ended by a Manuel Lanzini goal at the same venue but it was Mauricio Pochetino’s men that took all three points at full time.

Harry Kane (brace) and Christian Eriksen scored for Spurs while Javier Hernandez (Chicharito) and Cheick Kouyate were on target for the East London side.

Kane scored the first goal in the 34th minute with a glancing header as Cristian Ericksen and Dele Alli combined to set him up.

The England international doubled the lead four minutes later, rolling the ball into the net after Alli’s initial shot was punched away by the West Ham goalkeeper

Kane’s freekick hit the foot of the post in the 60th minute but Eriksen found space to power home a powerful shot from the edge of the box to make it 3-0.

Former Manchester United striker striker Chicharito scored West Ham’s goal in the 65th minute with a header off a corner kick.

Serge Aurier was shown a red card after picking up a second yellow in the 69th minute for a foul on Andy Carrol.

Cheick Kouyate then scored from a powerful header three minutes before full time. Kane, who has now scored seven goals in his last six Premier League games against West Ham, was substituted soon afterwards, meaning no hat-trick for him in the game. Kane now has four league goals after failing to score in August.

The win took Tottenham up to third in the table.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.