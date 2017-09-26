Gareth Bale put the European champions ahead in the 18th minute before Ronaldo doubled the lead. However Pierre Emerick Aubameyang got Dortmund’s goal but Ronaldo’s second of the night ruled out any hopes of a Dortmund comeback.

In the other Group H game of the night, Tottenham Hotspur clinched a vital win with Kane scoring thrice against APOEL Nicosia at the Neo GSP Stadium as they won 3-0. Kane has now scored five goals in his first two Champions League matches this season.

Liverpool held Spartak Moscow to a 1-1 draw in their Group E clash at the Otkytiye Arena. Two Brazilians, Fernando for Spartak and Phillipe Coutinho for Liverpool, were on target in the stalemate., Liverpool’s second straight draw after being held at home by Sevilla.

Also in Group E, Sevilla defeated Maribor 3-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez with Wissam Ben Yedder grabbing a hat-trick for the Spaniards.

In Group F, Manchester City won their contest against Shakhtar Donestk at the Etihad Stadium with Kevin DeBruyne and Raheem Sterling winning it for Pep Guardiola’s men with their 48th and 90th minute goals in a 2-0 triumph.

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon were on target as they defeated guests Feyernord in Group F at the Stadio San Paolo Stadium. Sofyat Amrabat scored Feyernoord’s only goal.

In Group G, Monaco were handed a 3-0 defeat by .Porto at the Stade Louis II with Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar (brace) and Miguel Layun scoring for the Portuguese side while Besiktas defeatedRB Leizpig 2-0 in the other Group G match of the night. Ryan Babel and Talisca were on target.

TUESDAY MATCHES

Liverpool 1-1 Spartak Moscow

Sevilla3-0 Maribor

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donestk

Napoli 3-1 Feyernord

Monaco 0-3 Porto

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leizpig

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid