Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is proud of scoring his first ever UEFA Champions League hat-trick for the club.

Kane took his tally to five goals in two games in the competition this season in Spurs’ 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia from Cyprus on Tuesday night. Kane had also scored twice in Spurs’ 3-1 opening day win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on matchday 1.

The 24-year-old England international became the seventh English player to score a Champions League hat-trick after Andy Cole, George Newell, Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Danny Welbeck.

“It is a very proud night for myself and the team. I try and score every game – It is a bonus when I get three,” Kane told the BBC.

“We weren’t pleased with the first-half and a couple of chances could have gone the other way. We were more clinical and in the Champions League that is what you have got to be.

“We are missing a few players but the lads who stepped in were fantastic. We have a solid squad and you have to be ready. 3-0 away in the Champions League no matter who you play is a good result.”

The win takes Tottenham level on points with Real Madrid (who also beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park ) at the top of Group H.

