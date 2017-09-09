Kane reaches 100th Tottenham Goal In 12 Games Less Than Henry Did For Arsenal

By Kayode Ogundare:

Tottenham saw off Everton in a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park with a brace from Harry Kane but the Englad stiker’s first goal wrote a piece of history of it’s own.

Kane notched his 100th goal for Spurs but did it in a shorter time than it took Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to get the same landmark for the Gunners.

As a matter of fact, while Kane got his century in 169 games, it took Henry 181 games to reach his own 100 goals.

169 – It took Harry Kane 169 games to score 100 goals for Spurs; 12 games fewer than Thierry Henry to score 100 for Arsenal (181). Rivals. pic.twitter.com/RmVHPkNQk6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Kane came off a productive international break, scoring twice for England in the win over Malta and will hope he’s broke his duck now that his proverbial ‘barren’ month of August is over.

Spurs other goal was scored by Christian Eriksen who also tied former Arsenal forward Niklas Bendtner for number of Premier League goals by a Danish player.