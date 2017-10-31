Kane Set To Return From Injury To Face Real Madrid

Kane has been out with a hamstring injury which he got in Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League two weekends ago.
Following Kane’s injury, he missed Spurs’ 3-2 home loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup last week and also their 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.
But in the latest report on the injury front, Spurs’ revealed on their verified Twitter handle that Kane returned to training with his teammates and could be in line for a place in the team to face Madrid.
They also gave an update on Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama.
“TEAM NEWS: Victor Wanyama (knee) is starting fieldwork training this week as he continues his recovery.”
Spurs and Madrid are joint leaders in Group H on seven points each, while Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia both have one point and are third and fourth respectively.
