Kane Set To Return From Injury To Face Real Madrid

0

Kane Set To Return From Injury To Face Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could return to action for the London club during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against holders Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium.

Kane has been out with a hamstring injury which he got in Spurs’ 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League two weekends ago.

Following Kane’s injury, he missed Spurs’ 3-2 home loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup last week and also their 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

But in the latest report on the injury front, Spurs’ revealed on their verified Twitter handle that Kane returned to training with his teammates and could be in line for a place in the team to face Madrid.

They also gave an update on Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama.

“TEAM NEWS: Harry Kane (hamstring) trained with the squad today and will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game,” Tottenham tweeted on Tuesday.

“TEAM NEWS: Victor Wanyama (knee) is starting fieldwork training this week as he continues his recovery.”

Spurs and Madrid are joint leaders in Group H on seven points each, while Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia both have one point and are third and fourth respectively.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Tottenham Hitman Kane Ruled Out Of Man United Clash
  2. Real Madrid Confirm Ronaldo Return Against Real Betis After Five-Match Ban
  3. Real Madrid President Perez Denies Interest In Kane
  4. Real Madrid’s Kroos Talks Up Harry Kane, Claims He’s Good Enough For La Liga
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *