Kane On Song As Vibrant Tottenham Outclass Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur had their best performance since moving to Wembley Stadium following their impressive 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. A brace from Harry Kane and a goal each from Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, secured the win against a Liverpool side who were dreadful in defence.

It was Liverpool’s first defeat in their last 10 league games against Spurs which stretches back to March 2014.

The win took Spurs to third on 20 points in the league table, while Liverpool drop to ninth on 13 points.

With Diego Maradona watching, Kane gave Spurs the perfect start on fourth minutes as he ran on to Kieran Trippier’s chip, rounded Simon Mignolet before slotting into the net.

Spurs went 2-0 up on 12 minutes through Heung-Min Son who tapped in Kane’s cross off a breakaway after Dejan Lovren misjudged Hugo Lloris long throw.

Son almost added a third for Spurs on 16 minutes but his well struck shot came off the bar.

Liverpool were back in the game on 24 minutes after Kane was dispossessed thanks to Salah who raced onto Jordan Henderson’s superb pass before striking it against the post and into the back of the net.

In the 43rd minute Henderson struck a 30-yard volley but his goal bound shot was blocked by Jan Vertonghen.

And in the final minute in first half added time, Alli made it 3-1 as he hit a low shot into the bottom right corner after Joel Matip’s poor clearance from a free-kick.

Kane made amends for giving away Liverpool’s goal in the 56th minute as he fired in from close range following a goal mouth scrabble for his eighth league goal of the season, making his top scorer.

Kane almost had his hat-trick on 64 minutes after going past a couple of Liverpool’s defenders only to see his shot blocked.

Philippe Coutinho went close for Liverpool on 66 minutes but his brilliant left-foot shot was palmed on to bar by Lloris who gathered the rebound.

Liverpool continued to create chances and were almost rewarded on 72 minute but James Milner’s low shot from a tight angle was saved by Lloris’ outstretched leg.

Lloris was called to action again on 78 minutes as he had to rely on his legs to block Salah’s close range strike.

And in the 90th minute Kane was replaced by Fernando Llorente after going down holding his left thigh.

