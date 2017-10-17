Kane: Spurs’ Showing Vs Madrid Proof We’ve Improved

England striker Harry Kane, says Tottenham Hotspurs’ impressive performance in Tuesday’s 1-1 away draw against current UEFA Champions League title holders, Real Madrid shows how well the team has come of age under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham took a surprise lead in the first half of the Champions League Group H clash when Raphael Varane turned in Serge Aurier’s right-wing cross into his own net in the 28th minute but Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for Real converting a penalty two minutes from half time when Aurier was punished for a rash challenge on Toni Kroos in the box.

The goal saw Ronaldo extend his tally as the leading scorer in Champions League history.

“We are happy. Of course they are going to have chances but we played well and made it tough for them. A point at Bernabeu, you would take that every day of the week. It shows how far we have come as a team,” Kane told BT Sports.

Kane also praised Keylor Navas for the brilliant save he made in the second-half.

“I thought I did everything right, I opened my body, I put the ball where I wanted to and he made a very good save.”

“It puts us in a great position and we play them again in a fortnight. It shows we can handle it at this level and that what it is all about.”

