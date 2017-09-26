Tottenham striker Harry Kane is driven by the desire to reach the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo and Barcelona forward Messi have been the world’s best players of the last 10 years, winning the last nine Ballon d’Or crowns and setting hew scoring records.

Kane, 24, has scored 79 league goals in 108 matches for Spurs since the 2014/2015 season, and won the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Messi, in that same period, has 115 goals in 111 gamesand Ronaldo 108 goals in 102. Kane, however, has a better shots-to-goals ratio than Ronaldo in that time and it is only slightly inferior to that of Messi.

In 2017, Kane has 25 league goals in 23 games to Messi’s 34 in 27 and Ronaldo’s 15 in 20.

“With social media these days, it’s difficult to stay away from the stats,” Kane is quoted on ESPN FC. “Everyone is tweeting this thing or that thing and you see it. I want to be one of the best players in the world, so when people put stuff up and I see I am close to those players [Messi and Ronaldo] it is a great incentive to get even closer and go to the next step.

“I use it, yes. Staying consistent at the top level is what it’s all about.

“I want to be one of the best in the world. To do that you have to stay up with the best. I want to score goals and maintain my form. That is what it is about, staying consistent at the top level.”

