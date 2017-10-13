Kane Wins EPL September Player Of The Month Award

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has been voted EA Sport Premier League Player of the Month for September.

This was announced on the Premier League’s verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Kane had a remarkable period in September as he netted six goals in four games for Tottenham Hotspur after failing to score in August.

He bagged a brace in Spurs’ wins against Huddersfield (4-0) and West Ham (3-2) and a hat-trick in their 3-0 away win against Apoel in the Champions League.

His goals helped Spurs climb to third on 14 points in the league table.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, was earlier named September Manager of the Month.

Guardiola’s choice came as no surprise following City’s impressive run in September where they won all four of their league games.

