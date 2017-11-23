Kano Pillars Captain Gambo Returns After Failed Move To Join Plateau United

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars have hinted that their star forward Gambo Mohammed is back at the club following a failed attempt to link up with Nigeria Professional Football League Champions, Plateau United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The striker who is also the captain of the team still has a year left on his contract with the Sai Masu Gida, signed a two- year contract with Plateau United last month without the approval of Kano Pillars.

He has however made a U-turn and returned to the former NPFL champions after tendering his apology.

“I can confirm to you that Gambo Mohammed is back with us,” Spokesman of the club, Idris Malikawa disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com Thursday morning from Kano.

“He has apologised to his teammates and the club and we are glad to have him back with us.

“All things being equal, he will join his colleagues on their return from the Gold Cup pre-season competition in Ilorin.”

Mohammed was first reported to be on the verge of joining Rivers United before the ill-fated move to Plateau United.

The 29- year old has spent over a decade with Kano Pillars having joined the club from amateur outfit Buffalo FC in 2006 and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.

