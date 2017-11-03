Kano Pillars Defender Udoji Close To Enyimba Return

By Adeboye Amosu Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji has opened talks with former Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba over a possible return to the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The experienced center-back severed ties with the Peoples Elephant last season, signing a two-year deal with Kano Pillars.

Udoji is however eyeing a possible return to the club he captained to win the NPFL title in the 2014/ 2015 season.

“I’m in talks with Enyimba over a possible return to the club, ” the former FC Abuja player disclosed to Completesportsnigeria. com.

“Enyimba is a club after my heart and it will be great to wear the club’s colours again.

“The fans really love me there, which is the key reason why I want to make a quick return.

“For now, talks are ongoing between Kano Pillars and Enyimba and I hope things work out at the end of the day.”

