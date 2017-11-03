Kano Pillars Defender Udoji Close To Enyimba Return

By Adeboye Amosu Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji has opened talks with former Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba over a possible return to the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
The experienced center-back severed ties with the Peoples Elephant last season, signing a two-year deal with Kano Pillars.
Udoji is however eyeing a possible return to the club he captained to win the NPFL title in the 2014/ 2015 season.
“I’m in talks with Enyimba over a possible return to the club, ” the former FC Abuja player disclosed to Completesportsnigeria. com.
“Enyimba is a club after my heart and it will be great to wear the club’s colours again.
“The fans really love me there, which is the key reason why I want to make a quick return.
“For now, talks are ongoing between Kano Pillars and Enyimba and I hope things work out at the end of the day.”
Read Also: Rangers Unveil Ogunbote As New Head CoachUncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS
Traitor! we don’t want you!! fill your stomach with groundnuts!!!