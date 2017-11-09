Kano Pillars Sign Home- Super Eagles Defender Eze

0

Kano Pillars Sign Home- Super Eagles Defender Eze

By Adeboye Amosu:
Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars have completed the signing of Stephen Eze  from FC Ifeanyiubah for an undisclosed fee, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The centre-back is expected to come in as  direct replacement
for Jamiu Alimi who is expected to move to the Major League Soccer in December.

Eze is expected to travel with his new Kano Pillars teammates to Lokoja where they will continue  their pre-season exercise.

He is the fourth player to join the Said Masu Gida following the arrival of Manu Garba, Adamu Hassan and  Ifeanyi Nweke from Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United and Rivers  United respectively.

Eze was part of Nigeria home-based team that came second at the WAFU Cup Nations Cup in Rwanda.

He was also part of the team that participated at the Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda in 2016.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Flying Eagles Goalie, Thomas Joins Kano Pillars From Enyimba
  2. Enyimba, Warri Wolves, Kano Pillars Join Alimi Chase
  3. Super Eagles’ Jamiu Alimi Joins Kano Pillars
  4. Kano Pillars Defender Udoji Close To Enyimba Return
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *