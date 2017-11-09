Kano Pillars Sign Home- Super Eagles Defender Eze

By Adeboye Amosu:
Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars have completed the signing of Stephen Eze from FC Ifeanyiubah for an undisclosed fee, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The centre-back is expected to come in as direct replacement
for Jamiu Alimi who is expected to move to the Major League Soccer in December.
Eze is expected to travel with his new Kano Pillars teammates to Lokoja where they will continue their pre-season exercise.
He is the fourth player to join the Said Masu Gida following the arrival of Manu Garba, Adamu Hassan and Ifeanyi Nweke from Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United and Rivers United respectively.
Eze was part of Nigeria home-based team that came second at the WAFU Cup Nations Cup in Rwanda.
He was also part of the team that participated at the Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda in 2016.
