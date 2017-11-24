Kano Pillars Win Gold Cup As El-Kanemi, Rangers Win Pre-season Friendlies

By Adeboye Amosu:
Kano Pillars defeated defending champions Lobi Stars 1-0 in the final of the pre-season Gold Cup tournament at the Kwara Stadium Sports Complex, Ilorin on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.
Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali scored the winner 12 minutes before the break, firing past John Lawrence to hand the Sai Masu Gida the win.
It was the second time Kano Pillars will be lifting the trophy after winning it in 2015.
The Pyramid City club will now look forward to a successful campaign at the Nigeria Professional Football League Super Six competition which they will be hosting in two weeks‘ time.
At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors lost 1-0 against El-Kanemi Warriors in a pre-season friendly also on Friday.
Enugu Rangers also beat local side Obiagu United  2-1 in another tune-up game at ‘The Cathedral’ Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.
Abu Azeez and Ibrahim Yusuf scored both goals for the Flying Antelopes.
